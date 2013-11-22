FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin accuses EU of pressuring Ukraine over trade pact
November 22, 2013

Putin accuses EU of pressuring Ukraine over trade pact

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the European Union on Friday of blackmail and pressure against Ukraine over its decision to suspend preparations for a trade pact that would have wrested the nation further from Moscow’s orbit.

“We have heard threats from our European partners toward Ukraine, up to and including promoting the holding of mass protests,” Putin told a news conference after talks with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. “This is pressure and this is blackmail.” (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

