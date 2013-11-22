Jailed Tymoshenko urges Ukrainians to rally over decision on EU

KHARKIV, Ukraine, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko on Friday called on people to go out on to the streets to protest against the government’s decision not to sign a trade deal with the European Union, her lawyer said.

The lawyer, Serhiy Vlasenko, read a letter from the 52-year-old ex-prime minister in which she wrote: “I am calling on all people to react to this as they would to a coup d‘etat - that is: get out on to the streets.” (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)