EU official expects Ukraine's Tymoshenko to go to Germany soon
October 15, 2013 / 11:28 AM / 4 years ago

EU official expects Ukraine's Tymoshenko to go to Germany soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union’s enlargement chief said on Tuesday he expects Ukraine to allow jailed former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko to go to Germany for medical treatment before a Nov. 28-29 meeting, removing an obstacle to an EU-Ukraine trade pact.

“I think we are not far away from that,” European Commissioner Stefan Fuele told reporters when asked if Tymoshenko was close to being allowed to go to Germany. “I definitely expect that to have happened before the Vilnius summit.”

EU governments have linked the release of Tymoshenko, jailed for seven years in 2011, to the signing of an EU-Ukraine association and free trade agreement at the summit, scheduled for Nov. 28-29 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

