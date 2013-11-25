FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
November 25, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich says suspending moves to EU trade deal was difficult

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Monday a decision to suspend moves to sign a landmark trade deal with the European Union had been a difficult one to take and forced by economic necessity.

At the same time, Yanukovich, who was to have signed the far-reaching agreement with the EU at a summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Friday, said in a television address that there was no alternative but to create “a society of European standards” in Ukraine.

Yanukovich’s government stunned European leaders last Thursday by announcing it was suspending preparations for the signing in Vilnius and said it would revive dialogue instead with Russia which had objected to the deal.

The government’s announcement triggered pro-Europe demonstrations on the streets of the capital Kiev and isolated clashes with police. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by Ralph Boulton)

