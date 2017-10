KIEV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine has mandated JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital for a dollar-denominated Eurobond, ThomsonReuters service IFR reported on Wednesday, citing one of the lead managers.

The bond may be priced as early as Wednesday, IFR said. (Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)