MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine will place a benchmark dollar-denominated Eurobond at around 8 percent, a source in the financial sector told Reuters on Monday.

The size of the Eurobond was not disclosed. Lead arrangers are JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Sberbank and VTB Capital, the source said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)