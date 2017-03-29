FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Ukraine dollar bonds fall after court ruling in $3bln Russia debt case
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Ukraine dollar bonds fall after court ruling in $3bln Russia debt case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects para 3 to say "justiciable defence" not "justifiable")

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sovereign dollar bond prices fell across the curve on Wednesday after a UK court ruled against Kiev in a pre-trial hearing over its $3 billion dispute with Russia.

The bond maturing 2027 lost 0.6 cent while 2025 and 2020 issues slipped 0.5 cent and 0.3 cent respectively .

The UK court said Ukraine did not provide "justiciable defence" in the case brought by Russia and that it would not be right for the case to go to full trial. Ukraine is planning to appeal the ruling. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker)

