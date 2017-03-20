Ukraine dollar bonds hit 3-1/2 month low as IMF postpones aid decision

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve on Monday with longer-dated maturities trading at their lowest since early December after the International Monetary Fund delayed a decision on disbursing more aid.

The 2026 and 2027 issues lost 0.535 cents to trade just above 90 cents in the dollar, according to data from Tradeweb.

"The IMF delay is a technical issue, I recognise this is a short term negative for Ukraine assets and we see the prices on the screen reflecting that delay today," Sergei Voloboev, chief economist at Norvik Banka told a conference in London.

The IMF and Kiev announced on Sunday that the fund had postponed a decision to disburse more aid to Ukraine in order to assess the impact of an economic blockade Kiev imposed on separatist-held territory.