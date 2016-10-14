Designers showcase colourful creations at Ukrainian Fashion Week

KIEV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Local designers have been unveiling their latest creations at Ukrainian Fashion Week, presenting an array of colourful and themed outfits for next spring.

Sporty motifs took over the catwalk at Julia Aysina's fashion show on Thursday, with the designer showcasing leotards, loose trousers, printed dresses and brightly-coloured heels for women's wardrobes.

At local brand Diphylleia, models wore floaty and shiny gold dresses, transparent shirts and loose tops with wide-legged trousers.

Ukrainian Fashion Week, held in Kiev, runs until Tuesday. (Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)