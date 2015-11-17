REFILE-LPC-Ukrainian corporate restructurings hit a wall

(Fixes typo in headline and first para)

By Sandrine Bradley

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iron ore producer Ferrexpo is the latest Ukrainian company struggling to restructure its debt after months of talks, as the country remains mired in political and military unrest following Russia’s annexation of the Crimea last year.

Ukrainian corporates, including steel producer Metinvest and the country’s largest power and coal producer, Donbass Fuel Energy Co Holding (DTEK), have hired restructuring advisers but have been unable to agree consensual terms as their balance sheets remain under severe pressure while the war in Eastern Ukraine continues.

Talks are making little headway due to objections from shareholders and companies are dragging their feet signing off necessary procedures needed to push agreements through, bankers and advisers working on the deals said.

Ferrexpo recently appointed PTJ Partners to negotiate with creditors, and PwC was mandated by two separate groups of pre-export finance (PXF) lenders to come up with a restructuring plan that can be agreed, the bankers said.

Ferrexpo had hoped to complete talks with lenders on a 12 month maturity extension by October.

The lender groups have been unable to agree a consensual deal due to the differing maturities of their debt, one of the bankers said.

Ferrexpo has two outstanding amortising pre-export financing facilities - a US$420m 2011 facility (PXF1) that matures in July 2016 and a US$350m 2013 facility (PXF2) which matures in August 2018.

There are currently separate co-ordinating committees for PXF1 and PXF2. PXF1 faces upcoming interest and amortisation payments whereas PXF2 is not due to start payments until November 2016, after a two year grace period.

Unless the two lender groups can agree a plan, an out of court restructuring of Ferrexpo’s debt cannot take place.

“PXF1 needs immediate attention but they don’t want to defer maturities unless PXF2 follows, and that loan doesn’t even start amortising until next year so they don’t want to do that. A deal needs to be agreed,” the banker said.

PwC did not respond to requests to comment, PJT declined to comment.

Ferrexpo has already reprofiled some of its bond debt. In March it agreed to restructure its US$285.7m April 7 2016 bonds in an exchange to new bonds due April 7 2019.

In September Ukraine’s Bank Finance and Credit, which held US$174m of Ferrexpo’s US$280m cash pile was declared insolvent by the National Bank of Ukraine. Ferrexpo’s bonds have continued to trade down since then and are now trading at around 65% of face value.

Ferrexpo declined to comment.

METINVEST STRUGGLING

Agreeing a deal for Metinvest is also looking increasingly difficult as shareholders are effectively blocking a deal agreed between management and company, bankers said.

In September, creditors holding more than 50% of Metinvest’s bondholders formed an ad hoc committee, after agreeing with investors to put temporary special repayment measures in place on the bonds which would last until January 2016.

It was hoped that a full restructuring of around US$3bn of debt, which includes around US$1bn of PXF loans, would take place in the interim.

Rothschild is advising the company, PJT is advising the bondholders and Alvarez and Marsal are advising the bank lenders, several banking sources said.

Lenders to Metinvest include Deutsche Bank, ING, Natixis, Portigon, UniCredit, Erste, BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Raiffeisen Bank International, Rabobank and Credit Suisse, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The deal is ‘progressing slowly and badly,’ a second banker said, citing shareholder objections as the main obstacle, which does not bode well for the January deadline.

“A plan was agreed between the advisers and the management but when it went upstairs it got rejected, the shareholders were not happy,” the first banker said.

“We are back to square one - a solution is not looking any clearer,” he said.

DONBASS UNRAVELLING

Negotiations for Ukraine’s largest power and coal producer, Donbass Fuel Energy Co Holding (DTEK) are also unravelling despite the company’s unprecedented use of a scheme of arrangement to push through a successful exchange offer on its US$200m 2015 bonds in April.

DTEK has an outstanding US$375m syndicated loan comprising a US$152.5m term loan that matures in August 2016 and a US$225m term loan that matures in 2018, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Mandated lead arrangers on that deal were Deutsche Bank, Erste Bank, Gazprombank, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit.

It also has an outstanding 416m facility signed in October 2012 that includes a 135m term loan maturing in October and a 281m term loan due in October 2017.

Banks are trying to agree a plan in principle which will extend maturities in return for repaying interest on the loans and ten percent of the principal, bankers said previously. However talks between the company and the lenders are not going well, the second banker said.

KPMG has been engaged to advise DTEK’s lenders, a third banking source said. KPMG could not be contacted to comment.

Rothschild is in the final stages of being appointed by the company, the first banker said. Rothschild declined to comment. DTEK and Metinvest did not respond to requests for comment.

The process is being stalled because DTEK is being slow in engaging in the necessary processes needed to move the restructuring forward.

“It is a major challenge even at the level of getting the company to sign off the engagement letter for the adviser,” said the first banker. “The company is just not engaging in the processes,” he said.