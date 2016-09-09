FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ukraine to relaunch privatisations, start with Odessa fertiliser plant-finmin
September 9, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Ukraine to relaunch privatisations, start with Odessa fertiliser plant-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to relaunch its stalled privatisation process, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Friday, adding the Odessa fertiliser plant would be first in line for sale after an initial effort failed in July.

Ukraine plans to privatise hundreds of state-owned enterprises as part of a reform programme supervised by the International Monetary Fund, but recent efforts, including with the Odessa plant, have come to nought.

"The fact that the privatisation of Odessa Portside Plant didn't happen initially was a bad signal, I openly communicate to you, but it's also a lesson," Danylyuk told an investment conference in London.

"We are re-launching (the) privatisation process, the first being Odessa (plant). I am confident that the next privatiation attempt of Odessa will be successful."

He added: "As a finance minister, I am hungry for privatisations, I need some money." (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

