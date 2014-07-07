Ukraine forex reserves at $17.08 bln as of July 1 -central bank

KIEV, July 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s foreign policy currency reserves stood at $17.08 billion as of July 1, the central bank said on Monday, down from $17.9 billion reported on June 1.

A statement from the bank said Ukraine repaid $1.977 billion in debt in foreign currency in June, including $193 million to the International Monetary Fund. Ukraine also received $1.04 billion from the European Union in the same month.

May was the only month that saw reserves rise after the IMF delivered Ukraine a $3.1 billion loan tranche. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Lidia Kelly)