FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ukraine cuts gas consumption by 11 pct so far 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 3, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Ukraine cuts gas consumption by 11 pct so far 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced natural gas consumption by around 11 percent in the first nine months of this year to 19 billion cubic meters (bcm), mostly due to a smaller usage by industry, Ukrainian state-run gas transport firm Ukrtransgaz said on Monday.

Ukraine, which had faced a significant decrease in industrial production due to military conflict in its eastern regions, reduced gas consumption by 20.6 percent to 33.7 bcm in 2015.

Ukrtransgaz said in a statement Ukraine had imported 6.3 bcm of gas in January-September and produced 15.1 bcm of gas.

Ukraine, which used to meet its gas needs with imports of Russian gas, has not bought gas directly from Russia since November 2015, importing instead from Europe, mostly from Slovakia.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia have suffered since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.