Ukraine hopes Russia will not change gas price-energy minister

KIEV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes the price it pays for Russian gas will not change, Acting Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky said on Monday, following the overthrow of Viktor Yanukovich as president.

“We hope that the price (of Russian gas) will be stable,” Stavytsky told Reuters by telephone.

Russia agreed in December to reduce the gas price for Kiev to $268.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, a cut of about one third from the rate of about $400 which Ukraine had paid since 2009.

Ukraine consumes about 55 billion cubic meters of gas each year, and more than half of this amount is imported from Russia.