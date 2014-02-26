Ukraine cut Feb gas imports from Russia due to weather, gas payment issues-Tass

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine cut gas imports from Russia in February because of mild weather and gas payment issues, Eduard Stavytsky, Ukraine’s acting energy minister, was quoted as saying by Russia’s Itar-Tass news agency on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, slashed gas imports from Russia’s Gazprom to 28 million cubic metres per day as of Feb. 24 from 147 million, two Russian industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kiev had paid off $1.68 billion of its gas debts to Russia as of Feb. 24 out of a total $3.3 billion in 2013 and 2014, Stavytsky said on Tuesday.