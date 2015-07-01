Ukraine has stopped receiving gas from Russia - Ukrtransgaz

KIEV, July 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state gas transport monopoly, Ukrtransgaz, said on Wednesday it had stopped receiving gas from Russia on July 1 but was still supplying Europe at the usual rate.

“From today, Ukraine is not getting gas from Russia. Transit supplies are as normal,” Ukrtransgaz spokesman Maksim Belyavsky said.

Gas supply talks between Russia and Ukraine fell apart on Tuesday in Vienna after energy officials were unable to agree on a pricing plan for the next period. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)