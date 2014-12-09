FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Naftogaz will need new talks with Gazprom in new year - Chairman
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 9, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

Naftogaz will need new talks with Gazprom in new year - Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Naftogaz will have to hold new talks with Russia’s Gazprom over their gas supply deal at the start of next year, the chairman of Naftogaz’s board said on Tuesday.

Andriy Kobolev said that with Gazprom sticking to its promise to supply gas and with Naftogaz also paying its bills, he hoped a new, cheaper deal could be reached.

“There will have to be new negotiations (with Gazprom) somewhere from January,” Kobolev said at a Ukraine investment summit in London.

“And there is a good chance that Gazprom will be more willing to reach a commercially fair and transparent agreement on (the) gas price and volumes for Ukraine.”

Reporting by Marc Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.