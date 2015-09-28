FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine energy minister indicates Russia Q4 gas price will be less than $228/tcm
September 28, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine energy minister indicates Russia Q4 gas price will be less than $228/tcm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn indicated on Monday that the price Ukraine was willing to pay Russia for gas supplies in the fourth quarter was less than $228 per thousand cubic metres (tcm).

When asked at a briefing if Ukraine would pay $230 or $228 per tcm for supplies from Russia, Demchyshyn pointed downwards, indicating the price would be lower.

Gas talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission have led to a tentative agreement on supplies for the winter, but the deal has not yet been signed.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by David Evans

