Ukraine Q1 GDP down 1 pct y/y -economy ministry
April 29, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine Q1 GDP down 1 pct y/y -economy ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s gross domestic product contracted an estimated 1 percent in the first quarter of 2014, compared with the same period last year, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Tuesday.

“The first quarter result is better than we expected,” Deputy Economy Minister Anatoliy Maksyuta told a briefing. “...It will be roughly minus 1 percent, according to our estimates.”

A Reuters poll had forecast a 2.8 percent GDP decline in the first quarter, compared with a 1.2 percent contraction during the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

