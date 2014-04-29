Ukraine Q1 GDP down 1 pct y/y -economy ministry

KIEV, April 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s gross domestic product contracted an estimated 1 percent in the first quarter of 2014, compared with the same period last year, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Tuesday.

“The first quarter result is better than we expected,” Deputy Economy Minister Anatoliy Maksyuta told a briefing. “...It will be roughly minus 1 percent, according to our estimates.”

A Reuters poll had forecast a 2.8 percent GDP decline in the first quarter, compared with a 1.2 percent contraction during the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)