Ukraine's GDP could fall 4.1 pct this year -cbanker
January 20, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's GDP could fall 4.1 pct this year -cbanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s economy could contract by 4.1 percent this year while inflation could be 17 percent, the acting deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine told a Euromoney conference on Tuesday.

Vladyslav Rashkovan said that by 2016, when the government hopes reforms would have already materialized, the economy is forecast to grow again, but that the country was currently facing a “perfect storm” of economic, currency and banking crises.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Shadia Nasralla

