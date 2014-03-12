FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economic impact of Ukraine crisis "manageable"-German finmin
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Economic impact of Ukraine crisis "manageable"-German finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble sees a “very serious” risk that the stand-off with Russia over Ukraine will have an economic impact on Europe but it will be manageable and should not affect German public finances, he said on Wednesday.

“We take the financial and economic risks from the serious situation in Ukraine - it’s not just about Crimea - very seriously but we believe the economic and financial effects are and will be manageable,” he told a news conference to present Germany’s 2014 budget plans.

“I think that applies to Germany and to Europe overall,” Schaeuble said, adding that Germany’s budget and financing plans for 2014 “will not be negatively affected by it.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.