Germany ready to help Ukraine financially -Schaeuble
March 5, 2014

Germany ready to help Ukraine financially -Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that Germany is ready to help Ukraine in its difficult phase and added that this would include financial assistance.

The German government wants to do everything to solve this crisis without further escalation, Schaeuble said, adding: “We are ready and engaged to do everything to help Ukraine on its path in this difficult phase, including financially.”

Schaeuble said Berlin knew any solution had to involve Russia. He was speaking at a news conference with Austrian Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger, who advised against focusing just on sanctions against Russia.

“We should not focus on sanctions but the de-escalation has to succeed, working together on a solution,” the visiting Austrian minister said. “All this rattling on about sanctions isn’t particularly helpful.”

