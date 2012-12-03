Ukraine govt resigns, stays on in acting role

KIEV, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Mykola Azarov’s government and told the cabinet to stay on in an interim capacity, according to a decree published on the presidential website.

A number of government members, including Azarov, were elected to parliament in an election on Oct. 28 and had been expected therefore to resign from their cabinet posts.

Yanukovich now has the option of re-appointing Azarov and individual ministers if he chooses.