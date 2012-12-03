FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine govt resigns, stays on in acting role
December 3, 2012 / 9:40 AM / 5 years ago

Ukraine govt resigns, stays on in acting role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Mykola Azarov’s government and told the cabinet to stay on in an interim capacity, according to a decree published on the presidential website.

A number of government members, including Azarov, were elected to parliament in an election on Oct. 28 and had been expected therefore to resign from their cabinet posts.

Yanukovich now has the option of re-appointing Azarov and individual ministers if he chooses.

