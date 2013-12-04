Ukraine ministers beat street blockade, ready for cabinet meeting-spokesman

KIEV, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian ministers reached the main government headquarters in Kiev on Wednesday despite attempts by protesters to block their way and were preparing to hold a regular cabinet meeting, the government press service said.

Thousands of protesters, demonstrating against the government’s policy U-turn away from Europe, earlier this week stopped employees reaching their offices at the main government buildings.

But on Wednesday police sealed off streets to the protesters using requisitioned buses and allowed ministers to get through to the cabinet meeting.