Ukraine state firm taps $1.5 bln China loan for grain exports

KIEV, June 19 (Reuters) - A Chinese state company has started a programme of purchasing grain from Ukraine’s state-run grain corporation for export to clients in China, the Middle East and markets further afield, the Ukrainian chief executive said on Wednesday.

Ihor Yakubovych, head of the state grain and food corporation (GPZKU), said the first shipment under the deal with China was for 75,000 tonnes of wheat to Egypt and Syria and it planned an additional shipment of 25,000 tonnes to a Mediterranean destination.

Under a deal agreed last year with China, GPZKU obtained a $1.5 billion loan to finance improvements to the former Soviet republic’s agriculture. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Richard Balmforth and Jane Baird)