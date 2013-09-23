FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine grain exports up 14 pct as wheat shipments rise
September 23, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine grain exports up 14 pct as wheat shipments rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of grain rose by
more than 14 percent season-on-season to 5.3 million tonnes as
of Sept. 20 on higher shipments of wheat and barley, the
agriculture ministry said on Monday.
    Ports data showed the exports included 3.1 million tonnes of
wheat, 1.6 million tonnes of barley and 573,000 tonnes of maize,
the ministry said in a statement.
    The ex-Soviet republic had exported 1.6 million tonnes of
grain this month, it said.
    Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters this
month that exports were likely to rise to between 2.5 and 2.6
million tonnes this month versus 2.46 million in August.
 
    Exports could jump to between 26 and 30 million tonnes in
2013/14 from about 23 million a season earlier, the ministry has
said.   
    
    UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORTS (as of Sept 20)  
    commodity         exports            exports
                   Jul.1-Sept.20      Jul.1-Sept.20
                      2013/14          2012/13     
                     (tonnes)           (tonnes) 
      Wheat          3,095,000          2,205,100
     Barley          1,585,700          1,057,400
      Maize           572,900           1,283,400
   Total grain       5,275,100          4,610,600
 (Source: Agriculture ministry) 

 (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

