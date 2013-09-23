Ukraine grain exports up 14 pct as wheat shipments rise

KIEV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of grain rose by more than 14 percent season-on-season to 5.3 million tonnes as of Sept. 20 on higher shipments of wheat and barley, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Ports data showed the exports included 3.1 million tonnes of wheat, 1.6 million tonnes of barley and 573,000 tonnes of maize, the ministry said in a statement. The ex-Soviet republic had exported 1.6 million tonnes of grain this month, it said. Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters this month that exports were likely to rise to between 2.5 and 2.6 million tonnes this month versus 2.46 million in August. Exports could jump to between 26 and 30 million tonnes in 2013/14 from about 23 million a season earlier, the ministry has said. UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORTS (as of Sept 20) commodity exports exports Jul.1-Sept.20 Jul.1-Sept.20 2013/14 2012/13 (tonnes) (tonnes) Wheat 3,095,000 2,205,100 Barley 1,585,700 1,057,400 Maize 572,900 1,283,400 Total grain 5,275,100 4,610,600 (Source: Agriculture ministry) (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)