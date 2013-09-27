FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Ukraine grain exports up 10 pct on higher wheat shipments
September 27, 2013 / 1:29 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Ukraine grain exports up 10 pct on higher wheat shipments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of grain rose by
more than 10 percent season-on-season to 5.7 million tonnes as
of Sept. 27 on higher shipments of wheat and barley, the
agriculture ministry said on Friday.
    Ports data showed the exports included 3.5 million tonnes of
wheat, 1.6 million tonnes of barley and 649,000 tonnes of maize,
the ministry said in a statement.
    The former Soviet republic had exported 2.06 million tonnes
of grain this month, it said.
    Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters this
month that exports were likely to rise to between 2.5 and 2.6
million tonnes this month versus 2.46 million in August.
 
    Exports could jump to between 26 and 30 million tonnes in
2013/14 from about 23 million in the season before, the ministry
has said.   
    
    UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORTS (as of Sept. 27)  
  commodity   exports Jul.1-Sept.27   exports Jul.1-Sept.27
                2013/14 (tonnes)     2012/13      (tonnes) 
    Wheat           3,452,600               2,475,600
   Barley           1,585,700               1,252,100
    Maize            649,300                1,375,900
 Total grain        5,709,700               5,176,400
 
 (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
