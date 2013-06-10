FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine seeks large grain exports to Iran, Syria
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 10, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine seeks large grain exports to Iran, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a traditional supplier of grain to the Middle East and North Africa, wants to export at least 2.0 million tonnes of grain to Iran and up to 1.5 million tonnes to Syria every year, Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said.

“It will be good if we can supply 2.0 million tonnes of grain to Iran. As for Syria, (the exports of) 1.0 to 1.5 million tonnes would be very good. We want to increase our presence in this market,” Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters in an interview.

“We understand that the Syrian problem will not go on for ever,” he said, referring to the conflict in which rebels are fighting President Bashar al-Assad’s government forces.

Political instability and conflict in the Middle East had hit Ukrainian grain exports to these traditional markets, reducing them by 30-40 percent from previous levels, he said. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Richard Balmforth and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.