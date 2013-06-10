Ukraine seeks large grain exports to Iran, Syria

KIEV, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a traditional supplier of grain to the Middle East and North Africa, wants to export at least 2.0 million tonnes of grain to Iran and up to 1.5 million tonnes to Syria every year, Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said.

“It will be good if we can supply 2.0 million tonnes of grain to Iran. As for Syria, (the exports of) 1.0 to 1.5 million tonnes would be very good. We want to increase our presence in this market,” Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters in an interview.

“We understand that the Syrian problem will not go on for ever,” he said, referring to the conflict in which rebels are fighting President Bashar al-Assad’s government forces.

Political instability and conflict in the Middle East had hit Ukrainian grain exports to these traditional markets, reducing them by 30-40 percent from previous levels, he said. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Richard Balmforth and Keiron Henderson)