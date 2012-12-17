Ukraine wheat stocks fall to 6.5 mln T as urges export halt

KIEV, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s wheat stocks fell to 6.5 million tonnes as of Dec. 1 from 8.2 million a month earlier, the State Statistics Service said, just enough to cover domestic needs for the rest of the season as the government urges traders to halt exports.

The wheat harvest in the former Soviet republic fell by a third this year to 15.7 million tonnes, and the Agriculture Ministry told traders to stop sales abroad, although it stopped short of officially banning exports.

The ministry has said that excessive wheat exports might threaten the security of domestic food supplies.

Ukraine exported 1.3 million tonnes of wheat in November, for a total of 5.65 million tonnes in exports so far in the July 2011 to end-June 2012 season.

The country consumes 26 million tonnes of grain, including 12 million tonnes of wheat, per season.

The service said on Monday that grain stocks overall totalled 21.4 million tonnes at the start of December, some 27 percent less than at the same date in 2011.

Stocks at large and medium-sized agriculture companies included 6.5 million tonnes of wheat, 2.1 million tonnes of barley and 11.2 million tonnes of maize, it said.

The volume did not include grain stored at hundreds of small Ukrainian farms.

Ukraine expects to harvest about 46 million tonnes of grain in 2012 compared with 56.7 million tonnes in 2011. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Anthony Barker and Jane Baird)