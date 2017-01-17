FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine PM says currency fluctuations should stop soon
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 7 months ago

Ukraine PM says currency fluctuations should stop soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Tuesday recent currency volatility, which has pushed the hryvnia to two-year lows against the dollar, would not be long-lasting.

"I spoke with the central bank chief yesterday," Groysman told journalists. "She assured me unambiguously that the central bank is doing everything to prevent speculative fluctuations and that the situation will be calmed down."

"These fluctuations should stop ... I think even today," he said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Dominic Evans)

