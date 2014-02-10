Ukraine cbank offers to buy dollars after imposing currency controls

KIEV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank on Monday offered to buy dollars on the interbank market after imposing new capital controls last Friday in a bid to bolster the hryvnia.

In a statement, the central bank said it was offering to buy dollars at $/8.4900 hryvnias compared to $/8.5400 on Feb. 7.

Ukraine is struggling to prop up its currency amid a political crisis that has seen anti-government demonstrators take to the streets to protest against moves that would bring the former Soviet republic closer in to Moscow’s economic orbit. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)