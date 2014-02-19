Ukraine hryvnia weakens beyond $/9 for second time in February

KIEV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s hryvnia weakened to beyond 9 to the dollar on Wednesday for the second time in February following violent clashes in the capital Kiev between protesters and police in which at least 25 people were killed.

The Reuters fixing for the hryvnia based on quotes of major market players dropped to $/9.0288 from $8.9163 on Tuesday.

“The political situation is weighing on the market. It is not clear the direction the country is moving in,” a dealer said.

Dealers said the fall in hryvnia was slowing down after the state bank Oschad began to offer dollars at 9 hryvnia.