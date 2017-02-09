WASHINGTON Feb 9 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it expects its board to consider the next loan disbursement to Ukraine in the coming weeks, once some remaining issues are resolved.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing that he expects the third review of Ukraine's $17.5 billion loan program to be presented to the IMF executive board along with the IMF's annual Article IV audit of Ukraine's economy.

The IMF must complete a memorandum on Ukraine's economic and financial policies and agree on the timing of some forthcoming reforms before next disbursement can be approved, he added.

"Assuming those remaining issues can be resolved, we expect to propose the completion of the third review to our board in the coming weeks," Rice said. (Reporting by David Lawder)