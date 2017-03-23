WASHINGTON, March 23 An International Monetary
Fund spokesman said on Thursday that he is not aware of any
effort by the Fund to impose new loan conditions on Ukraine
after delaying a loan disbursement to assess the impact of a
blockade that Kiev has imposed on separatist-held territory.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing that
the IMF board hoped to set a new date soon to consider the next
payment in Ukraine's $17.5 billion bailout program.
Ukraine's finance ministry and central bank said on Sunday
that the payment was delayed while Ukraine and the IMF assess
the fallout from President Petro Poroshenko's decision to
suspend all cargo traffic in and out of rebel-held territory.
The central bank said on Tuesday the blockade would shave
nearly a full percentage point off of Ukraine's economic growth
this year.
"I am not aware of us seeking new conditions," Rice said on
Thursday. "As I've said, there have been developments in
Ukraine, we're discussing those developments with the
authorities in a constructive way and we expect to be able to
announce a new date for the board meeting soon."
(Reporting by David Lawder)