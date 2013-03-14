FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF to visit Ukraine on March 27 for loan talks
March 14, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

IMF to visit Ukraine on March 27 for loan talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 14 (Reuters) - A mission of the International Monetary Fund will visit Ukraine at the end of this month to resume talks with the Kiev government on a new $15 billion loan programme, the Fund said on Thursday.

“At the request of the authorities, an IMF mission ... will visit Ukraine from March 27-April 10 to continue negotiations on a new Stand-By Arrangement (SBA),” Max Alier, the IMF’s representative in Ukraine, said in a statement.

The Fund has urged Ukraine to raise heavily subsidised household gas and heating prices to curb a ballooning budget deficit. But Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich last month pledged not to raise gas prices.

