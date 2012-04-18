FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ukraine March industry output falls 1.1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 18, 2012 / 4:57 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ukraine March industry output falls 1.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Oil refining shows deepest decline

* Russia’s TNK-BP shut down Ukrainian refinery in March (Adds details, background)

KIEV, April 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s industrial output shrank by 1.1 percent year-on-year in March after growing 1.6 percent in February, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday, after the country’s second-biggest oil refinery shut down due to losses.

Output decline was most notable in the oil products sector, where production dropped by 20.7 percent year-on-year.

Russian oil and gas company TNK-BP closed its Lysychansk refinery in Ukraine in early March as it could not compete with imports from Russia and Belarus, where refineries receive oil without a hefty export duty imposed by Moscow.

Lysychansk, with a capacity to refine 8 million tonnes of oil a year, was the second largest of Ukraine’s six refineries.

Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, speaking at a government meeting earlier on Wednesday, said the industrial sector was under pressure from record-high prices for oil and gas which Ukraine imports.

The metals sector, which accounts for a bulk of Ukrainian exports, also registered a 1.6 percent year-on-year decline in March. In month-on-month terms, overall industrial output rose 9.8 percent in March after rising by 0.4 percent in February. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.