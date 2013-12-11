No plans to storm protest square - Ukraine interior minister

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Interior Minister Vitaly Zakharchenko said on Wednesday police would not storm Kiev’s Independence Square, where protesters are calling for the resignation of President Viktor Yanukovich.

“I want everyone to calm down. There will be no storming of the square. No one will violate your rights to protest peacefully, but do not ignore the rights ... of other citizens,” he said in a statement. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)