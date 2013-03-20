FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private Ukrainian companies consider higher food exports to Iran
March 20, 2013

Private Ukrainian companies consider higher food exports to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 20 (Reuters) - Private Ukrainian companies are considering increasing food exports to Iran despite difficulties with payments, Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said on Wednesday.

“Iran’s Deputy Economy Minister visited Kiev some time ago and we are considering increasing the shipments (of food). It is not the government, but private companies,” Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters.

He said Ukrainian exports to Iran might include nine types of food commodities, including grain, flour and sunflower oil. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Veronica Brown and Alison Birrane)

