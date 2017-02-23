FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian MP kidnapped by unidentified attackers in Odessa
February 23, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 6 months ago

Ukrainian MP kidnapped by unidentified attackers in Odessa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko was kidnapped by unidentified attackers in the southern city of Odessa, a senior lawmaker and regional authorities said on Thursday.

"An emergency has happened: Oleksiy Honcharenko has been kidnapped by unknown people in Odessa in broad daylight," the head of President Petro Poroshenko's BPP faction, Ihor Hryniv, told parliament.

Thirty-six-year-old Honcharenko, a native of Odessa, is one of the deputy heads of the BPP bloc in parliament and is known for being outspoken on a wide range of political issues.

Odessa's prosecutor's office also said the MP had been kidnapped, but did not give further details. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)

