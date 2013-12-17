FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Klitschko says Yanukovich has betrayed national interests, independence
December 17, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Klitschko says Yanukovich has betrayed national interests, independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko said on Tuesday that President Viktor Yanukovich had betrayed Ukraine’s national interests and independence by agreeing to a $15 billion bailout from Russia.

“He has given up Ukraine’s national interests, given up independence and prospects for a better life for every Ukrainian,” he told crowds on Kiev’s Independence Square.

Klitschko, a world heavyweight boxing champion, called for early elections and said he wanted to meet Yanukovich “in the ring”.

