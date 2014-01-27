FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Yanukovich, opposition agree to repeal some anti-protest laws
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich, opposition agree to repeal some anti-protest laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and opposition leaders on Monday agreed to repeal some anti-protest laws at a special session of parliament aimed at defusing two months of unrest against Yanukovich’s rule.

The presidential web site quoted Justice Minister Olena Lukash, who was present at the talks, as saying Tuesday’s crunch session of parliament would also discuss the issue of the government’s “responsibility”.

But she added that former economy minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, one of the opposition leaders, had formally turned down the offer of the post of prime minister which was made by Yanukovich at the weekend.

The sides also agreed that prisoners detained by police in the unrest should be granted an amnesty, though Yanukovich had made this conditional on protesters relinquishing control of all premises and roads they had seized.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
