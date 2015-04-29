Soya and chicken exports to protect Ukrainian MHP's bottom line

* Posts 2014 net loss of $412 mln

* Repays $243 mln eurobond

* New debt issues “impossible” in 2015, says CFO

April 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s largest poultry producer MHP plans to boost exports to 50 percent of sales this year, from 42 percent, to protect itself from currency weakness that sent it to a net loss in 2014, the company’s finance chief said on Wednesday.

Like other Ukrainian companies, MHP was dragged into the red by a 50 percent slump in the value of the hryvnia currency because of political upheaval and a separatist insurgency that pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

“Fifty-eight percent of our revenue is in hryvnia, so no wonder the rate affected us,” CFO Victoria Kapelyushnaya said in a telephone interview, explaining the slide to a $412 million loss in 2014 from a $162 million profit a year earlier.

MHP fared better operationally, increasing poultry tonnage by 18 percent last year to more than 500,000 tonnes despite the suspension of output at a breeding farm in war-torn Donetsk. The farm had produced 30 percent of MHP’s hatching eggs.

The company, which also produces grains, plans to launch a soya factory in mid-2015, which will cut expensive purchases of soybean meal and allow new exports of soybean oil in addition to its main exports of chicken meat and sunseed oil.

DEBT REPAID

While other Ukrainian businesses, such as steelmaker Metinvest and power producer DTEK, have sought to restructure debt resulting from the crisis, MHP successfully repaid a $234 million 2015 eurobond on Wednesday, partly using a previously agreed syndicated loan facility.

Kapelyushnaya said the company had not been tempted to go down the restructuring route.

“We probably could have followed the momentum (of companies restructuring debt), but we have always fulfilled our obligations and commitments. We believe this is the right thing to do,” she said.

“By our actions we are giving the market a signal that there is a normal business in Ukraine that honours its word.”

Nevertheless, Ukraine’s enduring economic woes and the threat of a resurgence in violence in the separatist east of the country mean that attracting investment or interest in new bond issues is difficult for MHP in the near term.

Asked if the company planned to issue debt in 2015, Kapelyushnaya said: “It’s not possible at the moment and we can’t even imagine when that window will open.”

Shares in MHP rose nearly 3 percent on the results and eurobond announcements before easing slightly to trade up 1.8 percent at 1611 GMT. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Gdynia Newsroom; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by David Goodman)