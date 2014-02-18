FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coal mine blast kills seven in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Coal
February 18, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Coal mine blast kills seven in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Seven miners were killed and nine others injured when a methane blast ripped through a coal mine in eastern Ukraine, emergency officials said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred on Monday night at the Severnaya mine in Makeyevka, about 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Donetsk, the emergencies ministry said.

Like those in other former Soviet republics, Ukraine’s mining sector has been plagued by accidents often blamed on poor infrastructure and a failure to follow safety regulations. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.