Ukraine Naftogaz seeks to extend loan maturity from Gazprombank

KIEV, July 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, is in talks to extend the maturity of a $2 billion loan from Russia’s Gazprombank which was issued last year, the government said on Thursday.

The loan had been due to be paid off on June 24, 2013, the government said in a document published on the Ukrainian parliament’s website.

“The company has proposed to the bank that the timescale ... be extended,” it said. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Richard Balmforth and James Jukwey)