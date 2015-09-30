Weak hryvnia pushes Ukraine's Naftogaz to H1 net loss of $214 mln

KIEV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz posted on Wednesday a first-half net loss of 4.5 billion hryvnia ($214 million) partly due to a sharp depreciation of the national hryvnia currency.

Servicing its foreign-denominated debt of $2.6 billion became expensive for Naftogaz after the hyrvnia fell by 50 percent against the dollar in February on fears that a conflict with pro-Russian separatists could escalate.

The fall in hryvnia value also affected revenue as Naftogaz collected far less from retail customers than it paid in dollars for imports.

“Prices (paid by consumers) were 4-5 times lower than the cost of imported gas,” it said in a statement.

Reforming Naftogaz is one of the main goals of the new pro-European government’s effort to stabilise its economy.

Under a four-year reform programme agreed with the International Monetary Fund in exchange for a $17.5 billion funding package, Ukraine raised gas prices paid to Naftogaz in April.

The company’s first-half loss is one-seventh of its loss in the same period of 2014 partly because this year Naftogaz included the profit of daughter companies in its results, the company said. ($1 = 21.0500 hryvnias) (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and; Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Heinrich)