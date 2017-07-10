MOSCOW, July 10 The Kremlin said on Monday that
Ukraine's potential membership of the North Atlantic Treaty
Organization (NATO) would not boost stability and security in
Europe.
Ukraine and NATO will begin discussions on a roadmap to get
Ukraine into NATO, with Kiev pledging to make the necessary
reforms by 2020, President Petro Poroshenko said earlier on
Monday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on a
statement from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who said
Russia had to withdraw thousands of its troops from Ukraine.
Peskov said Russia did not have any troops in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Polina Devitt;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)