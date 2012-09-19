FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Ukraine adds $600 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Ukraine adds $600 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Republic of Ukraine on Wednesday
added $600 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said market sources. 
    VTB Capital, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Sberbank CIB
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: UKRAINE

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 9.25 PCT    MATURITY    07/24/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 107.125  FIRST PAY   01/24/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.461 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/26/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 677.8 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.