US says Ukraine's "European future" can be saved - Nuland
December 11, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

US says Ukraine's "European future" can be saved - Nuland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The United States believes it is possible to save Ukraine’s “European future” and Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich must lead the way, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday.

After talks with Yanukovich, she told reporters in Kiev: “We also made clear that we believe there is a way out for Ukraine and it is still possible to save Ukraine’s European future, and that’s what we want to see the president lead, and that’s going to require immediate security steps.”

Reporting by Richard Balmforth, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage

