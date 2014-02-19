FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges Ukraine to call truce with opposition -White House
February 19, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. urges Ukraine to call truce with opposition -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The United States urged the Ukrainian government to pull back riot police from Independence Square in Kiev, call a truce and hold discussions with the opposition, White House Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said on Wednesday.

Rhodes, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said the White House would consider the use of sanctions against those responsible for the violence in Ukraine and is in consultation with the European Union about possible sanctions.

He said the United States would like to see Russia support efforts to reduce tensions in Ukraine. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by James Dalgleish)

