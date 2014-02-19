Obama warns Ukraine of consequences if violence continues

TOLUCA, Mexico, Feb 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama warned on Wednesday that there would be consequences if violence continues in Ukraine, saying the Ukrainian military should not step into a situation that could be resolved by civilians.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Obama said he condemned the violence in Kiev in the strongest possible terms, and said he believes a peaceful resolution is still possible. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)